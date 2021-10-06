New England meets Northumberland: 13 pictures of stunning coastal home on sale for £1.5m

The stunning four bedroom Dukesfield House, near Bamburgh, was designed by the current owner and completed in July.
Now, it has been put up for sale and is being marketed by Sanderson Young, Gosforth.
Take a closer look with these 13 pictures...
1. Dukesfield House
This four bedroom detached property is beautifully positioned within a superb garden site of approximately 1/3 acre.
Photo: supplied
2. Bamburgh Castle
The property is surrounded by open aspect views across adjoining countryside and to the front towards the village, adjacent coastline, and Bamburgh Castle.
Photo: supplied
3. Kitchen
The kitchen/breakfasting room offers lovely dual aspect with glazing and doors onto the front patio and garden.
Photo: supplied
4. Lounge
The attractive lounge/dining room which has superb natural light via windows to three elevations and glazed access door to the side elevation. A stone fireplace with inset multi fuel stove gives a lovely focal point to this room.
Photo: supplied