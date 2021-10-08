Conversion of Northumberland church which was 'labour of love' receives national acclaim

The Old Church, Lowick.

Dean Keyworth’s conversion of his home, the Grade II listed former church in Lowick, was runner-up in the 2021 Georgian Group Archictectural Awards.

Dean, founder of Armstrong Keyworth Interior Design, said: “The conversion of the old church was indeed a labour of love and we are delighted that the creativity and quality of the work has been recognised by the Georgian Group judges.”

The awards, now in their 17th year, celebrate those who have demonstrated the vision and commitment to restore Georgian buildings and landscapes and create new work in the spirit of the Georgian era across the United Kingdom.

The three year project to convert the former Church of Scotland, built in 1821, into a four bedroom house with eco-heating was singled out by the judges as an extremely sympathetic conversion and was one of only three entries to be shortlisted in the ‘re-use of a Georgian building’ category.

Deconsecrated over twenty years ago and lying empty most of the time since, the building has been converted into a family home, with the main body of the church kept as a double height reception area with a loft conversion undertaken. In addition, the stained glass windows have been restored.

All Saints Church on Pilgrim Street in Newcastle won the restoration of a Georgeian church or chapel category.

David Adshead, director of the Georgian Group, said: “The Architectural Awards are a highpoint in our year, when we can celebrate the vision, determination, creativity and skill of owners, architects and craftspeople.”The awards were sponsored by Savills.

