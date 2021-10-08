Plans have been lodged for a beer garden shelter and new toilet block facilities at The Harbour Inn on King Street.

A planning report submitted on behalf of applicants Malcolm Sutton and Julie Dawson states: ‘Due to the on going Covid-19 pandemic, the applicants have found that more and more customers are wishing to use the rear beer garden of the Harbour Inn, to enjoy refreshments etc.

‘It is proposed to erect a new beer garden shelter structure and new toilet block facilities, in order to provide a safer, enjoyable outdoor environment and it does mean that these new facilities can be used throughout the whole year.

The beer garden shelter is proposed for land behind the King Street property.

‘The choice of materials and design, incorporate a low level structure which will house the bar, which is a conversion from a ships container, pizza oven and seating.

‘The open frontage gives the impression of being outdoors, with the flooring being covered with artificial grass.’

It is intended to locate the toilet facilities in a narrow part of the site seemed unsuitable for seating. It would allow visitors to use facilities without having to enter the main pub.

The public protection department at Northumberland County Council has made no objection.

North Sunderland Parish Council has requested that, if approved, a planning condition is included for a strict 10pm curfew for music given its proximity to residential properties.

A final decision will be taken by the county council.