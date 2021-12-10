Become a Friend of The Maltings and help deliver a varied programme

The Stage Door Bar at The Maltings.

The funds that come in from this initiative help to deliver a lively programme of youth and community events, a rich mix of performance and film at The Maltings and nationally important exhibitions at The Granary and Gymnasium Galleries.

From art lovers to film enthusiasts, school children to senior citizens and everyone in between, there is something for everyone.

As a Friend of The Maltings, you can enjoy an exclusive set of benefits including 20 per cent off films and event broadcasts, 10 per cent off drinks at the Café Bar and Stage Door Bar, an exclusive annual Friends’ evening with members being first to hear new plans and twice-yearly bulletins on events and programming.

A spokesman for The Maltings said: “As a registered charity, The Maltings (Berwick) Trust raises 80 per cent of funding through events, trading, and charitable donations.

“Friends of the Maltings are part of the journey to keep Berwick vibrant and providing inspirational creative opportunities for everyone who lives here or visits the town.

“By purchasing a Friends Membership, you are helping The Maltings to deliver even more, making theatre and arts accessible to all.”

A Friends Membership is £36 for an individual and £54 for two people at one address.