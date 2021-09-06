It was a weekend of contrasting weather, with rain putting a bit of a dampener on Saturday’s proceedings and then warm sunshine finally breaking through on Sunday afternoon.

As ever, the courtyard at Berwick Barracks provided a fantastic setting for the event organised by Berwick Slow Food Group.

Although there was no beer festival marquee this year, visitors were still able to enjoy a variety of street food, demonstrations at a pop-up kitchen and musical entertainment.

And a range of ‘fringe’ events taking place in bars, restaurants and music venues helped generate a festival atmosphere throughout the town.

