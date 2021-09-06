Berwick Food Festival.

19 pictures as Berwick Food Festival makes a welcome return

Hundreds of people visited Berwick Food Festival at the weekend, taking the opportunity to snap up local produce from over 50 market stalls.

By Ian Smith
Monday, 6th September 2021, 11:39 am
Updated Monday, 6th September 2021, 11:53 am

It was a weekend of contrasting weather, with rain putting a bit of a dampener on Saturday’s proceedings and then warm sunshine finally breaking through on Sunday afternoon.

As ever, the courtyard at Berwick Barracks provided a fantastic setting for the event organised by Berwick Slow Food Group.

Although there was no beer festival marquee this year, visitors were still able to enjoy a variety of street food, demonstrations at a pop-up kitchen and musical entertainment.

And a range of ‘fringe’ events taking place in bars, restaurants and music venues helped generate a festival atmosphere throughout the town.

1. Cas Par Cas

Fresh fish from Berwick-based Cas Par Cas Scotland.

Photo: Alan Hughes

Photo Sales

2. Lions House Allotments

A stall selling vegetable produce from Lions House Allotments in Berwick.

Photo: Alan Hughes

Photo Sales

3. Belly dancers

Luna nigra tribal dancers.

Photo: Alan Hughes

Photo Sales

4. Geordie Bangers

Geordie Bangers were selling produce from a market stall, as well as hot street food.

Photo: Alan Hughes

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5