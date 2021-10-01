Heralded as Saints & Angels, visitors will travel through beguiling staterooms, each transformed into a theatrical extravaganza, where angels take flight overhead, sending peace, strength and good fortune to all throughout the castle and beyond.

Charlotte Lloyd Webber and the creative team at CLW Event Design have created the celestial design for Bamburgh Castle’s first-ever major Christmas event - which will open to visitors on Saturday, November 13 - in which the castle will be festooned from on high with theatrical festive sets, dramatic décor, towering floral arrangements, mighty Christmas trees and a host of angels.

The displays take inspiration from Bamburgh’s rich and colourful past as well as its architecture and interiors.

Bamburgh Castle

Charlotte Lloyd Webber said: “We are thrilled to be creating Saints and Angels at Bamburgh Castle and celebrating its regal magnificence in a way that will leave visitors mesmerised. It's the perfect setting for a truly dramatic, sumptuous festive experience which has been a joy to design.

“We have looked to the architecture, setting and interiors of what is England’s finest coastal castle as our inspiration source, drawing on the jewel box palette of the Lindisfarne Gospels created on nearby Holy Island and the opulent colours of the castle’s Oriel window in the King’s Hall.”

She added: “Bamburgh was the seat of the Saint Kings of Northumbria who were blessed by angels. We have applied beautiful angelic iconography throughout the design, which all lends itself beautifully to this majestic castle - from musical cherubs to a soaring gallery of fret-work angels - who will take flight above visitors in the Kings Hall.”

The stunning King’s Hall centrepiece has been designed by Canadian set and light designer Bretta Gerecke whose global accolades include Cirque de Soleil and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Charlotte Lloyd Webber.

Designed to evoke compassion and peace this Christmas, Bretta said: “The inspiration for the King's Hall begins with the beautiful stained glass window soaring above the Minstrel’s Gallery. Knowing that now, more than ever, Christmas needs extra love, compassion and peace for all, the Saint Kings of Northumberland – St Oswald and St Aidan - have joined forces with a host of angels to bless Bamburgh Castle and all of Northumberland.”

Francis Watson-Armstrong, owner of Bamburgh Castle said: “We are incredibly excited to be staging a Christmas event of this magnitude at Bamburgh Castle, which is a first for us and a major investment.

“We are very proud to be working with creative superstars of the calibre of Charlotte, Bretta and their teams, who have wowed audiences the world over with their work.

“We cannot wait to share their finished masterpiece here at Bamburgh Castle with our visitors. It will be an outstanding Christmas experience that will enchant all generations and ages. It promises to be one of the very best Christmas events the region has to offer and a must-see festive experience.”

Saints & Angels at Bamburgh Castle runs until January 3, daily from 10am – 5pm. Entrance included with general admission tickets: Adults £14.10 / Children £6.95 / Children aged four and under free of charge.

Visit www.bamburghcastle.com to book tickets.