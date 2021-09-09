A global shortage of components has led to manufacturing delays and stock shortages of new models, pushing many buyers to the second-hand market.
As a result, used values have risen by unprecedented levels in recent months. Auto Trader reported a 17 per cent increase in August compared with the same month in 2020 and, in its second quarter results, even reported some nearly new cars selling for more than the list price of a brand-new example as buyers fight over limited supplies.
Here we’ve run down the eclectic list of Auto Trader’s top performing used models in August 2021.
1. Jaguar XK, £26,447 (48.3% rise)
Ian Callum’s sleek design has aged magnificently well, possibly one of the reasons this British GT car is in such demand. What probably also helps is the choice of a 4.2 or thumping 5.0-litre V8 and a rear-drive chassis set up with Jaguar’s famed focus on driver fun.
Photo: Jaguar
2. Jeep Grand Cherokee £20,704 (34.2% rise)
Up there with Land Rover as a brand synonymous with off-roading, Jeep has never enjoyed the same success as the green oval on these shores. Nonetheless, there’s clearly growing demand for the firm’s range-topping SUV, with prices up more than a third on last August.
Photo: Jeep
3. Mazda MX-5 £13,091 (33.9% rise)
Mazda’s tiny two-seater is an evergreen superstar and one of the few modern cars worthy of the title of icon. Perhaps aided by the fantastic summer weather and the prospect of UK-based road trips, demand for this wonderful roadster is climbing, along with the asking price.
Photo: Mazda
4. Audi RS3 £40,731 (33.4% rise)
Taking the concept of the hot hatch to new levels, the RS3 is Audi’s baby performance model but still a ferocious thing. With a 2.5-litre turbocharged five-cylinder, different generations are good for between 335 and 400bhp, mated to Audi’s famous quattro four-wheel-drive system in a practical family car.
Photo: Audi