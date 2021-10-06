Genesis has revealed that its GV60 electric car will feature a range-topped all-wheel-drive variant with more than 400bhp and a sub-four-second 0-60 time.

After releasing early images of the compact SUV in August, the Korean premium brand has now confirmed planned drivetrains and details of some of the new technology that will feature on its smallest model.

The GV60 is the second Genesis EV after the G80 saloon but is the first to be built on a dedicated EV platform.

At launch three drivetrain options will be offered. Entry level cars will get a single 168kW motor - equivalent to 225bhp - driving the rear wheels. Next up, a four-wheel-drive variant will use a 215bhp motor to drive the rear wheels and a 99bhp motor at the front for a combined output of 314bhp.

At the top of the range, an all-wheel-drive performance model with feature twin motors front and rear for a combined output of 429bhp.

The performance model will feature a “boost” button on the steering wheel to “activate additional performance” and give the car a 0-62mph time of just four seconds. In addition, the top-spec model comes with a drift mode that tweaks power and braking distribution for tail-out silliness.

All versions of the GV60 come with a 77kWh battery. In two-wheel-drive models this will offer 280 miles of range. Standard all-wheel-drive versions will manage 249 miles while the maximum range of the performance model will be 229 miles.

The GV60 also supports 350kW charging, allowing owners to charge from 10 to 80% in 18 minutes, and feature vehicle-to-load two-way charging so it can help power external electronic devices.

The latest announcement on the GV60 also hints at the technology buyers can expect, including mobile phone-style facial recognition and digital cameras in place of wing mirrors.

The Face Connect system uses a camera mounted on the B-pillar to recognise the driver and unlock or lock the car without a key. Facial recognition will also allow the car to automatically adjust settings such as seat and mirror positioning to different users.

Advances in over-the-air updates mean that as well as keeping the media and navigation systems up to date, owners will be able to apply software updates to electronic management of areas such as suspension, braking and steering.

Alongside the usual driver aids expected in a premium car, the GV60 will feature navigation-linked adaptive cruise control, highway driving assistance, remote parking assist and multi-collision braking support. Adaptive damping will feature “road preview” which, like Rolls-Royce’s Flagbearer system uses cameras and the navigation system to monitor the road ahead and prime the suspension for elements such as potholes or speed bumps.

Trim levels and full specifications are still to be confirmed, along with prices and an exact launch date but the GV60 will go on sale in 2022 and be offered with a choice of 11 exterior and five interior colours, including the eye-searing Sao Paulo Lime.