Will you be setting off from any of these airports?

For those looking to jet off, check out this list first - these are 10 of the airports with the cheapest flight deals in the UK.

This London airport was named the best airport in Europe for international deals by Scotts Cheap Flights and is actually the busiest airport in Europe - with so many airlines serving the airport, it keeps prices competitive.

Manchester Airport comprises of three passenger terminals and the sheer volume of destinations served means a wide variety of amazing flight deals from the city.

This airport is the operating base for low-cost regional airlines such as Flybe, Jet2, Ryanair and others. With 28 airlines serving direct flights to over 150 destinations around the globe, great deals are waiting to be found.

Operating as a single runway airport, Gatwick competes with the flights offered by nearby Heathrow which helps drive prices down.

Those travelling on a budget are well provided for at Edinburgh Airport, with cheap short-haul European flights are provided by the likes of Ryanair, EasyJet and Jet2, with package holidays offered by the latter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Berwick Advertiser, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bristol airport is regularly used by budget airlines like Ryanair and Easyjet, as well as slightly less recognisable airlines like Balkan Holidays Air flying to Bulgaria, Blue Islands to Switzerland and Tarom to Moldova.

Prestwick offers travellers a whole range of options for cheap flights - especially if you're flexible on your budget.

Perfect for those boosting off on a family holiday, Newcastle Airport is the place to be. Child friendly, this airport has a games area with dance mats, football tables and plenty of choice when it comes to food and drink.

You can fly to most major cities in Western and Eastern Europe from East Midlands Airport, as well as locations a bit further afield, like Egypt, the Cape Verde Islands, New York and Cancun.