10 of Northumberland's historic highlights you can take in this summer
Northumberland’s turbulent past, when it was the scene of fiercely fought battles between England and Scotland, means it has more castles than any other county.
By ian smith
Friday, 09 August, 2019, 11:45
There are more than 70 castle sites from romantic ruins like Dunstanburgh Castle and Berwick Castle to the splendour of Bamburgh Castle and Alnwick Castle.
Then there are the likes of Hadrian’s Wall, Lindisfarne Priory and Cragside. Really, visitors to Northumberland are spoilt for choice!
Special events are being held at a number of them over the summer – or just enjoy the wonder of them in your own time. Take a look at some of the highlights….