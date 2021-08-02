The event celebrates the greatest victory in the long and distinguished history of the King’s Own Scottish Borderers (KOSB).

On August 1, 1759 during the Seven Years’ War, a combined force of British and Prussian allies assembled in the vicinity of Minden, in north-west Germany.

It became an iconic victory for the 'Minden' regiments who - wearing the roses they plucked from the hedgerows - repelled the attacks of the French cavalry.

Minden Day in Berwick.

The tradition has continued and now involves wearing the Minden roses on regimental headdress.

Due to Covid-19 safety precautions, the traditional gathering of KOSB veterans in Berwick Barracks followed by a parade through the town could not be held this year.

However, a number of ex-soldiers and their families gathered outside the barracks on Saturday to be presented with Minden roses and watch a performance by Berwick and Eyemouth Pipe Band.

Hugh Docherty and Bill Ponter, both from Glasgow, got T-shirts specially made to mark the occasion.

The presentation of Minden roses.

KOSB veterans outside Berwick Barracks.

Berwick and Eyemouth Pipe Band play outside Berwick Barracks.