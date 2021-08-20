Three more people have died from Covid-19, latest figures reveal

Three more people have died from Covid-19, latest figures show.

A total of 29,172 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Northumberland when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 19 (Thursday), up from 29,004 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Northumberland now stands at 9,009 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 9,866.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 36,273 over the period, to 6,392,160.

There were also three more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Northumberland.

The dashboard shows 715 people had died in the area by August 19 (Thursday) – up from 712 on Wednesday.

It means there have been five deaths in the past week, which is an increase on three the previous week.

They were among 6,257 deaths recorded across the North East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Northumberland.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in Northumberland have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 224,964 people had received both jabs by August 18 (Wednesday) – 82% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.