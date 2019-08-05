These are the worst STI hotspots in the UK

The worst areas for the highest rates of sexually transmitted infections across the UK have been revealed, with chlamydia and gonorrhoea the most commonly diagnosed.

By Claire Schofield
Monday, 05 August, 2019, 15:33
Sexual health testing service Better2Know mapped rates of STIs across the country and found London to be the worst-performing region by far, with an average of 1.71 diagnoses per 100 people tested, compared to the national average of just 0.85 per 100. London's boroughs make up the top 15 worst areas in England for the highest rates of new STI cases, according to data from Public Health England. Outside of London, these are the 20 areas across the UK with the highest rates of new STI cases.

Cases per 100,000: 1547
Cases per 100,000: 1411
Cases per 100,000: 1245
Cases per 100,000: 1237
Cases per 100,000: 1227
Cases per 100,000: 1147
Cases per 100,000: 1137
Cases per 100,000: 1123
Cases per 100,000: 1099
Cases per 100,000: 1003

Cases per 100,000: 998
Cases per 100,000: 995
Cases per 100,000: 960
Cases per 100,000: 946
Cases per 100,000: 924
Cases per 100,000: 878
Cases per 100,000: 869
Cases per 100,000: 839
Cases per 100,000: 820
Cases per 100,000: 818