Patients being treated in Northumberland hospital for Covid-19 rises

The number of patients being treated in hospital by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has risen in three months, figures have revealed.

NHS England data shows 43 people were being cared for in hospital by the trust on Tuesday, August 17.

The number of beds at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 soared, from one on May 18 – the day after pubs and restaurants were allowed to seat customers inside and the cap on outdoor gatherings was raised to 30 people.

Last month the fourth and last step of the Government's roadmap was also reached, when capacity limits for venues and events were scrapped and social distancing rules ended.

The figures show the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid on August 17 was up from 37 on the same day the previous week.

They also show that 49 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in the week to August 15 – an increase from 38 the previous seven days.

England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, has urged people not to delay getting their Covid-19 vaccine, warning there were some “very sick” young adults in hospital with the virus.

His comments came as separate figures from Public Health England showed that 55% of people in hospital with the Delta variant – which is dominant in the UK – have not been jabbed.

Prof Whitty said: “Four weeks working on a Covid ward makes stark the reality that the majority of our hospitalised Covid patients are unvaccinated and regret delaying.

"Some are very sick, including young adults.