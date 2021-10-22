A planning application has been submitted for the construction of a porch extension to the side of Belford Medical Practice, including ramps, to change the primary access point.

‘The objective is to create a new entrance to facilitate a new one-way entry-exit system for the practice to minimise opportunities for transmitting infections between people,’ explains a report with the application.

‘Currently the practice has prioritised and facilitated a one-way system through use of the existing main entrance and the rear access in the private office/staff area as an exit.

Belford Medical Practice.

‘However, ongoing use of this private staff area and access point is impractical and undesirable due to imposing upon staff and patient privacy, as well as the increased traffic to the rear of the property and proximity to neighbouring residential properties.’