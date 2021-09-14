Great North Run contingent raises over £18,500 for HospiceCare North Northumberland

The charity had 52 runners taking part in the half-marathon which took place on a new route around Newcastle and Gateshead on Sunday.

Emma Arthur, events and community fundraiser for the hospice, said “It’s been another fantastic year for us.

"It’s such a tremendous feeling to have this support from our local community.

Great North Run participants who supported HospiceCare North Northumberland.

"As a runner myself, I fully appreciate the months of training that goes into preparing for the GNR and the dedication needed to take part.

"Thank you to our HospiceCare volunteers who were on hand to provide a warm welcome and great hospitality.”

The hospice’s first finisher was James Turnbull with a time of 1:33:20, followed by Adam Mattison with a time of 01:34:39. First lady finisher was Ali Butler in 01:52:32.

Ali admitted: “It was the hardest route I’ve run - those hills, those corners. I’m so thrilled to have broken the £1000 mark with my fundraising - it means so much to us all.

Team Run for Fun Alnwick- Mel Clegg, Jayne Baker, Alison Cowen, Tess Allan and Merryn Hughes.

"I got emotional at mile ten thinking of Marilyn (Marilyn was supported by HospiceCare nursing assistants) who I was running in memory of, and she kept me going.”

Fellow participant Steph Carson added: “After saying I’d never do it again, I ran this year in honour of my beautiful mother-in-law, Margaret, who lost her courageous short battle to cancer in December.

"The wonderful hospice nursing assistants helped us a family look after Margaret in her final days at home where she wanted to be surrounded by her family. The respect and care they showed her was incredible and will never be forgotten.”

Steph Carson, who ran in memory of her mother-in-law, Margaret.

Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need. Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come. Click ‘Subscribe’ in the menu to find out more and sign up.

Ali Butler has raised over £1000.