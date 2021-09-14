That’s according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

The survey contacted 2.4 million people from January to April of this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP service, and around a third of them responded.

The results reveal the best and worst surgeries in Northumberland and beyond.

Across the country, 83% of people described their overall experience as ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’, slightly higher than last year’s rate of 81.8%.

But two-in-five (42%) admitted to avoiding making an appointment when they had needed one.

The most common reason for this was not wanting to be a burden on the NHS, followed by not wanting to catch Covid.

Are you happy with your local GP practice? Here we reveal the GP practices in NHS Northumberland Clinical Commissioning Group area which were voted the worst by you.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said they were ‘very poor’.

1. Coquet Medical Group There were 265 survey forms sent out to patients at Coquet Medical Group. The response rate was 47.17%. Of these, 5.55% said it was very poor and 0.99% said it was fairly poor. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Railway Medical Group There were 341 survey forms sent out to patients at Railway Medical Group in Blyth. The response rate was 40.18%. Of these, 4.7% said it was very poor and 5.29% said it was fairly poor. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Widdrington Surgery There were 279 survey forms sent out to patients at Widdrington Surgery. The response rate was 46.24%. Of these, 4.08% said it was very poor and 3.13% said it was fairly poor. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Brockwell Medical Group There were 308 survey forms sent out to patients at Brockwell Medical Group in Cramlington. The response rate was 34.09%. Of these, 4.04% said it was very poor and 5.82% said it was fairly poor. Photo: Google Photo Sales