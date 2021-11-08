The majority of patients (71%) had a good experience booking an appointment, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

This is up from 65% in the 2020 survey.

The issue of whether GPs are offering enough face-to-face appointments as Covid-19 restrictions ease remains hotly debated.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has now unveiled a £250m package for GPs in England to improve access to their services - but only if they increase the number of in-person consultations.

GP groups have responded angrily, accusing ministers of failing to grasp the scale of the staffing crisis affecting surgeries.

The patient survey contacted 2.4 million people from January to April of this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP service, and around a third of them responded.

The results reveal the best and worst rated surgeries in Northumberland and beyond.

They also shed light on people’s experiences of booking an appointment locally.

Here we reveal the GP practices in Northumberland Clinical Commissioning Group area which were voted the easiest to make an appointment at.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said their experience of booking an appointment was ‘very good’.

Caveat: In the original data, some surgeries had survey response numbers so low that the figures were not published. These surgeries have been omitted.

1. Adderlane Surgery There were 281 survey forms sent out to patients at Adderlane Surgery, West Wylam, Prudhoe. The response rate was 43.4%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 77.7% said it was very good and 16.2% said it was fairly good.

2. Glendale Surgery There were 251 survey forms sent out to patients at Glendale Surgery, Wooler. The response rate was 57.8%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 76.9% said it was very good and 22.3% said it was fairly good.

3. Scots Gap Medical Group There were 251 survey forms sent out to patients at Scots Gap Medical Group. The response rate was 59%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 67.7% said it was very good and 24.1% said it was fairly good.

4. Burn Brae There were 259 survey forms sent out to patients at Burn Brae, Hexham. The response rate was 57.5%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 65.5% said it was very good and 29.5% said it was fairly good.