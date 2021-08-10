Young adult virus jab figures cause concern

A Covid jab

Despite renewed appeals, the latest national statistics suggest a hesitancy among some people aged between 18 and 29 to get their jab.

NHS England data shows that, in Northumberland, 30,471 people aged between 18 and 29 had received a first dose of a vaccine by August 7 – 76% of the age group.

But that also means 24% of this age group were yet to receive a jab – compared to 18% among adults of all ages.

Across the North East the figure is 36%.

All adults in England have been able to book a first vaccine dose since June 17.

Professor Adam Finn, member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, believes many younger people think they are safe from the virus despite a recent surge in Covid hospital admissions.

Prof Finn said he sensed a perception among many young adults that they are not at risk.

He said: "We are now seeing people who are young and previously healthy getting seriously ill, so it would be correct to adjust that perception.

"It is important not to die of ignorance. If you really know the facts about the disease and know the facts about vaccinations, going and getting the vaccination is a complete no-brainer."