The 31 areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid rates as 1000 positive cases recorded in past week

The 23 areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid rates

Social distancing and face masks set for return in August

News you can trust since 1808

There were 25 positive cases in Bothal ward where the rate is 549.5.

There were 27 positive cases in Berwick East where the rate is 557.7.

There were 28 positive cases in Ashington Central where the rate is 560.2.

There were 32 positive cases in Seaton with Newbiggin West where the rate is 615.6.

Here are the 31 areas with the highest rates.

There were 1,014 positive cases with the county-wide infection rate at 313.1.