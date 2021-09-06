Areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid rates.

The 31 areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid rates as 1000 positive cases recorded in past week

More than 1,000 positive Covid cases were recorded in Northumberland in the week to September 4.

By Ian Smith
Monday, 6th September 2021, 3:31 pm
Updated Monday, 6th September 2021, 3:40 pm

There were 1,014 positive cases with the county-wide infection rate at 313.1.

Here are the 31 areas with the highest rates.

1. Seaton with Newbiggin West

There were 32 positive cases in Seaton with Newbiggin West where the rate is 615.6.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Ashington Central

There were 28 positive cases in Ashington Central where the rate is 560.2.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Berwick East

There were 27 positive cases in Berwick East where the rate is 557.7.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Bothal

There were 25 positive cases in Bothal ward where the rate is 549.5.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8