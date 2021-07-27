Data from Public Health England, published by Northumberland County Council, reveals a sharp fall in infections over the past few days.

There were 1,226 positive cases across the county in the week to July 25. By contrast there were 2,269 positive cases in the county in the week to July 17

The infection rate is currently 382.8 cases per 100,000. Again, this has fallen from 708.5 per 100,000 on July 20.

Here are the 19 areas with the highest rates.

1. Croft There were 36 positive cases in Croft ward in the week to July 25. The infection rate is 773 positive cases per 100,000 population.

2. Haydon There were 33 positive cases in Ashington's Haydon ward where the rate is 742.6.

3. Newsham There were 37 positive cases in Newsham ward where the rate is 733.3.

4. Bedlington West There were 32 positive cases in Bedlington West where the rate is 715.7.