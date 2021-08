Latest data from Northumberland County Council, published by Public Health England, reveals the countywide rate is 309.7 for the week to August 21. There were 992 positive cases over the same period.

However, there are varying rates within the county with parts of the south-east recording higher case numbers.

Here are the 16 areas of Northumberland with the highest rates.

1. Haydon There were 32 positive cases in Ashington's Haydon ward where the rate is 720.1.

2. Cramlington Village There were 30 positive cases in Cramlington Village where the rate is 671.1.

3. Croft There were 31 positive cases in Blyth's Croft ward where the rate is 665.7.

4. Bothal There were 24 positive cases in Bothal ward where the rate is 527.5.