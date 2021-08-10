The 15 areas in Northumberland with the highest Covid infection rates

Just a little over three weeks since so-called Freedom Day, when most restrictions were eased, the infection rate stands at 249.2 positive cases per 100,000 people.
By comparison, it was 278.2 between July 25 and 31. The figures are therefore heading in the right direction but there are still pockets with high numbers of cases. And this week’s table include a surprising new entry at number four.
Here are the 15 areas with the highest rates:
1. Cramlington West
There were 33 positive cases in Cramlington West ward, where the rate is 586.4 infections per 100,000 people.
2. Croft
There were 25 positive cases in Blyth's Croft ward, where the rate is 536.8.
3. Cramlington Eastfield
There were 24 cases in Cramlington Eastfield, where the rate is 458.3.
4. Alnwick
There were 24 positive cases in Alnwick ward, where the rate is 242.2. The town did not appear in the top 10 at all last week.
