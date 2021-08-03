Areas of Northumberland with the lowest Covid rates.

The 13 areas of Northumberland with the lowest Covid rates as infection levels fall

Covid infection rates in Northumberland are at their lowest levels since late June.

By Ian Smith
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 10:35 am
Updated Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 2:18 pm

Latest date from Public Health England, published by Northumberland County Council, reveals there were 880 confirmed positive cases in the county in the week to July 31.

The infection rate stands at 274.8 per 100,000 population. By contrast, it was 382.8 on July 25.

Here are the 13 areas with the lowest rates.

1. Bellingham

There were 0-4 positive cases in Bellingham ward where the rate is zero.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

2. Longhoughton

There were 0-4 positive cases recorded in Longhoughton ward where the rate is 22.1.

Photo: Jane Coltman

Buy photo

3. Hexham West

There were 0-4 positive cases in Hexham West where the rate is 50.7.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

4. Amble West with Warkworth

There were 0-4 positive cases in Amble West with Warkworth where the rate is 99.2.

Photo: Google

Buy photo
NorthumberlandNorthumberland County CouncilPublic Health England
Next Page
Page 1 of 3