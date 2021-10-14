According to Public Health England, more people have been diagnosed with Covid in Cramlington West than anywhere else in Northumberland this week.

The 12 areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid-19 infection rates

A total of 1,503 in the county contracted coronavirus this week, according to figures published by Public Health England.

By Amanda Bourn
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 1:23 pm
Updated Thursday, 14th October 2021, 3:45 pm

The infection rate was 464.1 per 100,000 population for the same period, a rise of almost 17 per cent week-on-week.

The majority of those who caught Covid were aged between 10 and 19, followed by 40 to 49-year-olds.

Here are the areas with the highest rates:

1. Cramlington West

There were 59 positive cases in Cramlington West, where the rate is 1,048.3 per 100,000 people.

2. Seaton with Newbiggin West

There were 48 positive cases in Seaton with Newbiggin West, where the rate is 923.4.

3. Stocksfield and Broomhaugh

There were 47 positive cases in Stocksfield and Broomhaugh, where the rate is 968.9.

4. Seghill with Seaton Delaval

There were 41 positive cases in Seghill with Seaton Delaval, where the rate is 668.8.

