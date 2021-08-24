Pop-up Covid vaccine clinic to be at Northumberland Pride festival

The Roving Vaccine Unit will be offering Covid-19 vaccinations at Northumberland's annual Pride festival.

The Roving Vaccine Unit, provided by NHS Northumberland Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and the Village Surgery in Cramlington, will be at Northumberland’s annual Pride festival on Saturday (August 28).

It will be offering walk-in first and second doses of Pfizer and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines at the People's Park, Ashington, between 11am and 6pm.

No appointments are needed but there must be at least an eight-week gap between first and second doses.

Officials say 16 and 17-year-olds are welcome to attend but any eligible 12-to 15-year-olds will not be able to be vaccinated as they will be contacted directly by their local GP practice to arrange an appointment.

Richard Hay, head of planning and operations at the CCG, said: “We are delighted with the tremendous success of our vaccination programme in Northumberland.

"These pop-up clinics provide a fantastic opportunity for people who have yet to receive a vaccine to 'grab a jab' and help to protect themselves and others from the worst effects of Covid-19.

"We could not be prouder of the work our vaccination teams have done across the county, and also in setting up and operating our Roving Vaccine Unit.

"Not only has this helped us offer these life-saving vaccines to Northumberland's most rural communities and areas of high deprivation; the unit has also been instrumental in supporting other parts of our region with their vaccine roll-out too."

Northumberland continues to lead the way both in the region and across England in its vaccination roll-out with 89.9% of residents over 18 having had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Liz Morgan, director of public health for Northumberland County Council, said “It is more important than ever now that as many people as possible to come forward for both doses of the vaccine.

"Case rates are no longer falling so it remains really important to do everything we can to keep on top of this virus.

"Getting ourselves fully vaccinated is the best way we get back on the path to normality.