But concerns remain about rising Covid cases, with thousands testing positive every day and millions of adults not fully vaccinated against the disease.

UK government data shows over 46 million people in England have now had their first jab (88.1% of adults) and more than 36 million have had their second dose (69.1%).

Not all neighbourhoods are equally protected against the virus. The latest local figures from NHS England which cover the period to 18 July, show double jab coverage as low as 10% for one area in Sheffield.

Meanwhile three neighbourhoods across Lichfield, Preston and Portsmouth have double jabbed their entire over 18 population. Population figures are mid-year estimates from the Office for National Statistics so may not be exact.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Northumberland have the lowest percentage of people fully vaccinated.

1. Ashington Hirst In Ashington Hirst, 3,802 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 18 July. This means 64% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Photo: Google Buy photo

2. Seaton Delaval and Seghill In Seaton Delaval and Seghill, 4,668 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 18 July. This means 66% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Photo: Google Buy photo

3. Blyth Cowpen In Blyth Cowpen, 3,485 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 18 July. This means 67% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Photo: Google Buy photo

4. Berwick Town In Berwick Town, 5,412 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 18 July. This means 70]% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Photo: Jane Coltman Buy photo