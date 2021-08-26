Professor Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist from Imperial College London and former member of the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), has predicted a “large wave” in Autumn after pupils begin mixing in schools.

Much of Northumberland is seeing an increase in infections too.

Analysis by NationalWorld’s data team shows Covid cases rose in 27 out of the area’s 40 neighbourhoods in the week to 20 August.

And no neighbourhoods saw fewer than three cases in the latest week.

The neighbourhoods are middle super layer output areas (MSOAs), small geographic units used in government statistics.

Here are the 15 neighbourhoods where Covid cases rose the most in the seven days to 20 August.

1. Morpeth South and West Morpeth South and West has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 109.03%, from 165 per 100,000 in the week to 13 August to 344.9 in the week to August 20.

2. Hexham and Acomb Hexham and Acomb has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 96.04%, from 191.9 per 100,000 in the week to 13 August to 376.2 in the week to 20 August.

3. Haltwhistle and Bardon Mill Haltwhistle and Bardon Mill has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 92.92%, from 199.1 per 100,000 in the week to 13 August to 384.1 in the week to 20 August.

4. Bellingham, Otterburn and Redesdale Bellingham, Otterburn and Redesdale has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 74.84%, from 63.2 to 110.5.