Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member for children's services at Northumberland County Council.

The new Northumberland Skills website aims to help those aged 16 to 18, 19 plus and those looking at apprenticeships.

Delivering on behalf of Northumberland County Council, Northumberland Skills offers full and part-time courses giving everyone a chance to kick-start their future career.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member with responsibility for children’s services, said: “Every resident in Northumberland should have the opportunity to access learning that will help them develop themselves, their professional abilities and gain the confidence to get into a career they enjoy.

Northumberland Skills.

"Northumberland Skills offers our residents just that through a range of courses, so whether you have just left school or are looking to embark on a new career, I encourage you to take a look at the new website and get in touch.”

Courses are available at nine locations in the county.

And if If face-to-face learning isn’t right for you, a blended approach offers a range of online courses.

Cath McEvoy-Carr, executive director for Adult Social Care and Children’s Services, said: “We are extremely proud of the offer that Northumberland Skills brings to our residents.

“Our dedicated team of lecturers have made available courses at a range of entry points to ensure that the level of study is best suited to the learner's abilities and career aspirations, and great thought has been given to course locations ensuring everyone can access them in one way or another.”