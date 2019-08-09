These 11 top jobs don't require a degree - and pay up to £100,000

Going to university isn't for everyone and it's not the only route towards landing your dream job

There are plenty of alternative routes into careers if you don't fancy another three years of study, with more opportunities arising thanks to a growing number of apprenticeships which offer professional training. More than half (54 per cent) of graduates say they would think again about choosing university as the best way to find a job, according to Future-Mag. Now three in four UK businesses believe more young people will choose earn-as-you-learn routes in the next five years. Here are 11 of the top jobs you can do without a degree and what they pay.

You need to be over 18 and have at least five GCSEs or equivalent at Grade 4 or about (previously A-C) or Scottish Nationals 5 Grade A-C or equivalent, including English and maths. Salary: 17,000 to 50,000 GBP

You can now train on the job after apprenticeships (level 7) were approved in 2015, but you will need to pass a series of exams and need good A levels. It can take five to six years to complete. Salary: 25,000 to 100,000 GBP

You could do a practical short course at London's MetFilm School (Ealing Studios) and try to get into the industry via that route, or undertake an apprenticeship. Salary: 18,000 to 50,000 GBP once qualified

Any relevant science A levels will help in breaking into the field, and you can apply for a two year apprenticeship scheme through relevant employers. Salary: 15,000 to 30,000 GBP plus

You would need 4 or 5 GCSEs at grades 9 to 4 (A*-C) and college qualifications, such as A levels, for a degree apprenticeship. You could also get paid work as a PCSO before applying for officer training. Salary: 20,000 to 60,000

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Berwick Advertiser, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You could try volunteering to gain experience and apply for an environmental conservation apprenticeship. Landex has a map of providers. Salary: from 18,000 GBP

Large companies, such as Deloitte and PwC, offer professional services and higher apprenticeships, which help A level students gain a range of professional qualifications. Salary: 18,000 to 80,000 GBP plus, depending on specialism

Cyber security higher apprenticeships (level 4) are offered by major infrastructure and energy companies, and the security services. Salary: 20,000 to 60,000 GBP

The National Nuclear Laboratory offers apprenticeships and the Ministry of Defence has a new nuclear undergraduate engineering apprenticeship, while other companies offer on-the-job training. Salary: 24,000 to 70,000 GBP

Many enter youth work as a volunteer or paid worker, but you can now qualify via a youth work apprenticeship. Salary: 23,250 to 37,500 GBP