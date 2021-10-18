Proggy mat makers create wall hanging for Seahouses Primary School
A new generation of Seahouses youngsters have been introduced to a Northumbrian tradition.
Monday, 18th October 2021, 11:37 am
Seahouses Primary School’s logo was recreated as a wall hanging by members of the local proggy mats group and has now been placed in the school hall.
Hooky and proggy rag mats were a common sight in North East homes until the mid-20th century.
Made from old sacks and recycled fabric they were an economical option to keep feet warm in an era before fitted carpets were the norm.