Proggy mat makers create wall hanging for Seahouses Primary School

A new generation of Seahouses youngsters have been introduced to a Northumbrian tradition.

By Ian Smith
Monday, 18th October 2021, 11:37 am
A new wall hanging presented to Seahouses Primary School by the village proggy mat group.

Seahouses Primary School’s logo was recreated as a wall hanging by members of the local proggy mats group and has now been placed in the school hall.

Hooky and proggy rag mats were a common sight in North East homes until the mid-20th century.

Made from old sacks and recycled fabric they were an economical option to keep feet warm in an era before fitted carpets were the norm.

