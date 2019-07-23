Northumberland schoolchildren recreate viking raid for BBC documentary team
Children at Lowick and Holy Island C of E First Schools have had a chance to show off their history knowledge to contribute to a new BBC documentary.
The BBC are filming a documentary about the history of Holy Island and Bamburgh, including the period of the shocking Viking Raid of 793AD.
They came to film at Lowick school last Wednesday as the children were discussing whether the Vikings were strangers or previously known to the Islanders.
The next day, they filmed on Holy Island as the children and staff re-created their Viking Raid run up the beach which they had done as part of their Time Travel project in October.
The children made excellent, fearsome Vikings with their shields and axes waving the air. They were also very patient as they had to crouch and run several times for different camera angle shots to be taken. All the children agreed that the day was a great experience.
The documentary should be out before Christmas.
Headteacher Rebecca Simpson said: “We are extremely fortunate to live in an area of such major historical and spiritual significance. This has given us the ability to make a deep connection with the events of the past as well as educating children for the future.
“The chance to work with the BBC has given us the opportunity to share how much we love finding out about our local history with a wider audience.”