Northern Children's Book Festival returns thanks to help of Northumberland libraries.

Northumberland Libraries and Northumberland Schools Library Service are holding the second digital Northern Children’s Book Festival.

Children are being invited to see into the home or studio of some famous children’s authors, from the comfort of their school.

The festival which runs until November 22 is one of the largest children’s book festivals in the UK, and a host of inspiring and top name authors, poets, storytellers and illustrators will be virtually visiting schools across the region.

Northumberland County Council’s library staff have arranged for school children across the county to meet four amazing children’s authors who will talk about their books, tell stories and make pictures, with lots of opportunities for audience participation and questions.

Ross Collins, author and illustrator of amazing picture books such as ‘There’s A Mouse In My House’, joined children in schools across the county for an interactive read-along and draw-along sessions.

Pamela Butchart hosted a fun event based on her brand-new book ‘A Monster Ate My Packed Lunch!’

Tracey Corderoy, author of the amazing ‘Shifty McGifty and Sam’ series, entertained children from schools including Belford Primary and New Delaval Primary.

Children were treated to a special interactive read-along and will be getting in the Christmas spirit extra early with her ‘Draw Festive Sam Masterclass’.