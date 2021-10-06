Busy Bees, based on the same site as Seahouses Primary School, received the highest possible rating from the education body.

As well as the overall rating, it was also judged to be outstanding for its quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Mrs Adams, nursery manager, said that the staff were ‘buzzing and immensely proud that their hard work had been recognised.

Busy Bees nursery in Seahouses.

The nursery has been in Seahouses since 2000 and employs five full-time and three part-time staff.

It currently cares for 41 children aged from six months to six-years-old including after-school and holiday clubs all year round.

Inspector Julie Foers said: “Children are very settled, happy and secure at this extremely welcoming and friendly nursery. Promotion of children's well-being is outstanding.

"Children's behaviour is excellent. They love coming to the nursery and are enthusiastic, inquisitive and highly motivated to learn.”

She was also impressed that they had been working hard to develop a garden area to grow their own fruit and vegetables.

The nursery has good links to the local gardening association and next year they are hoping enter something they have grown into the annual garden show.

"Staff have superb relationships with the children,” added the inspector. “They know them exceptionally well. Staff are excellent role models who promote children's growing independence very well.”

She said pupils benefit from a range of highly exciting, stimulating and challenging activities and experiences and are given excellent opportunities to explore nature and access fresh air and exercise daily.