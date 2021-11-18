Berwick pupils prove their maths prowess on a national stage

Holy Trinity First School students.

The eight and nine-year-olds from Holy Trinity First School were taking part in England Rocks 2021 where children race against the clock to answer questions which test their times tables abilities.

Headteacher Nicholas Shaw said: “We are so proud of our Class 5 who came second place in the whole of England as the second highest school in the England Rocks, Times Tables Rock Stars, National Competition.

"It was even more impressive as the competition was for primary school children so our Year 4 children were mainly competing against Year 6 children from other schools.”