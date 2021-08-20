Berwick pupils dive into water experiment
There is much more to tap water than you might think and pupils at a Tweedmouth school have been taking a much closer look at what goes into a glassful.
Friday, 20th August 2021, 11:48 am
The children in Class 3 of St Cuthbert's First School took part in the Great British Water Project and collected rainwater to see how acidic it was by testing its PH value.
They conducted the same tests on tap water both at the school, a future member of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust, and then at home for comparison.
“These pupils have been learning about water and how it is the most valuable resource in the world,” said St Cuthbert's First School headteacher Clare McGregor.