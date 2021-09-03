Northumberland farmer to ring bell as Kelso Ram Sales return following pandemic

Kelso Ram Sales are back following the Covid pandemic.

The sale, with 20 breeds including Whitefaced Woodlands and local North Country Cheviots, as well as the ever-popular Suffolks and Texels, will begin at 11am.

Ringing the bell will be Michael Walton from Roseden, near Wooler, a noted breeder of pedigree Suffolk sheep whose family have farmed since 1934.

In previous years, Michael was an auctioneer – leading professional sheep sales such as the National Suffolk Sale and the Bluefaced Leicester Sale at Builth Wells. The Walton family have consigned sheep at Kelso since the late 1930s and will be continuing this tradition for 2021.

Dan Withall, executive director of the Border Union Agricultural Society, said: “We are delighted to be presenting this sale after the challenges of the last 18 months with all the uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Kelso is the heart of the Ram Sale history and proud of the part it has played in its legacy. The sale has a significant economic impact, locally and nationally, and will provide a great boost for businesses throughout the week. It is supported by farmers, auctioneers, and those with a commercial interest in the industry.

“This year will see 4,285 Rams head through the rings, and we expect a busy and productive day. The sale, supported by Solantel, will be held in traditional style without marquee cover, so we have our fingers crossed for favourable weather.”

“Whatever the outcome, we look forward to it immensely and can certainly say that ‘the boys are back in town!”

Harrison & Hetherington, who operate Wooler and several other auction marts, are also looking forward to the event’s return.

Scott Donaldson, managing director, said: “It’s fantastic to see the return of Kelso Ram Sales this year. It’s a big event for everyone in the industry; whether they are buying, selling or just networking.

"It’s one of the only opportunities to see such a selection of top quality rams, of so many breeds, all in one place, on the same day, and we are looking forward to welcoming all our consigners and buyers once again.”

A full ballot listing can be found at: https://borderunion.co.uk/border-union-ram-sales/.