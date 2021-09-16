Turnbull's of Alnwick and Hepple Gin lead celebration of Northumberland food and drink

Daniel Turnbull of Turnbull's of Alnwick.

Residents are also being encouraged to do their bit, helped by Northumberland County Council’s Shop Local campaign which will be shining a light on the cream of the crop of what is available.As Britain’s food supply chain comes under increasing strain due to a range of factors including labour shortages and the Covid pandemic, local food production is becoming more and more important.

A special campaign video showcasing just a few of the county’s amazing businesses, including Turnbull’s Butchers in Alnwick and Hepple Gin, will be launched during the event, which runs from Saturday, September 18 to October 2.

The council is also behind the Produced in Northumberland initiative, an accredited scheme to demonstrate that the business is using or producing produce from the area. It aims to raise the profile of food and drink in the county with visitors, as well as supporting the industry and generally boosting the local economy.

Mark Turnbull, fifth generation butcher at Turnbull’s said: “Here at Turnbull’s we are immensely proud to supply 100% British Fresh Meat all sourced from the local area thanks to our relationships with local farmers and the Acklington Mart. Traceability and quality is something our customers demand and we are very happy to deliver.

“We are also able to offer a huge range of locally produced products, highlighted by the Produced in Northumberland scheme. From Jams & Preserves to locally grown potatoes. Supporting the local economy, and those who have passion for what they create.”

Cllr Wojciech Ploszaj, cabinet member for business, said: “Our landscape and geography means that Northumberland has a rich variety of food and drink produce and businesses helping to put the county firmly on the UK's culinary map.

“Our products are on restaurant menus and bars around the world which is something we can be immensely proud of. At a local level choosing and shopping local and one way in which we can all continue to help this hugely important industry.”

To get involved or to add your favourites visit @discovernland on social media or visit www.discoverourland.co.uk/shoplocal