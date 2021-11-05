Tourism businesses urged to sign up for Visit Northumberland conference

Woodhorn Museum.

The conference is the first opportunity for Visit Northumberland’s partner network of over 600 tourism businesses to meet in person, and will highlight significant opportunities impacting the tourism industry.

Attendees will also hear an update and ask questions about the Destination Management Plan, a blueprint for the sustainable development of the tourism industry, developed in partnership with the industry via recently established sector groups which bring together representatives from all different sectors.

"Feedback from our partners has been overwhelmingly positive towards getting back to in-person events, and this conference represents another milestone in the new direction for tourism in the county," said David Collier, Head of Partnerships.

"We have a packed schedule with presentations from industry-leading speakers, the opportunity for the audience to put their questions to a panel of regional tourism leaders, and a choice of business workshops led by experts in the fields of marketing, product development and business funding.

"The county has been busier than ever this summer and it’s right that we take time to reflect and shout about collective successes.

However, we know that next year brings new challenges and we must continue to work together to confirm new audiences as repeat visitors, and support our businesses to drive innovation in new products and experiences to stay ahead of the competition - we hope the conference will provide this catalyst."