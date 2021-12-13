Susie receives a fond farewell

Susie Law and David McCreath.

Susie joined grain merchant John Prentice in 1976 and became part of the McCreath Simpson & Prentice team in 1983.

The vast majority of her career has been spent in the fertiliser division of the business – working alongside George Ross, Mike Thompson, Ian Robson, Chris Matthews, Andy Richardson and, latterly, current fertiliser director David Barrett.

When Susie first started at MSP, she worked closely with fertiliser companies ICI, Fisons and Shell UK. As the business grew, a fertiliser blending plant was built and has expanded over the years, with Susie playing a significant part in the company producing an increased tonnage and requiring extra storage.

Director David McCreath said: “It is people who make companies and Susie’s contribution in making MSP what it is today has been simply marvellous.

“In recent years, our fertiliser tonnage has grown, our levels of quality and service are both good and the future is looking promising following the acquisition of the grain merchanting division of W.N. Lindsay Ltd, so Susie is certainly going out at the top.