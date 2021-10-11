Stuart placed on prestigious list

Stuart Millar.

The Accountancy Age 35 under 35 is an annual ranking that recognises the outstanding efforts of 35 individual accountants under the age of 35 who have made notable contributions to their profession and their firms.

At the age of 30, Stuart is the youngest of GWA’s 13 partners. After gaining a BAcc Hons degree from Glasgow University, he trained with a firm in Glasgow before joining GWA in 2016.

His technical ability, hard work and commitment were quickly recognised and he was promoted to associate in 2018. He was then made a partner earlier this year.

Stuart, pictured, said: “I love the variety of my work at GWA – I don’t think many of my peers could demonstrate experience across such a wide range of service lines and sectors.”

Not one to be complacent, he is currently studying to be an FCA accredited independent financial advisor, which will allow him to provide a broader, holistic service to his clients in the future.

GWA has also praised him for being a great asset when it comes to encouraging colleagues and mentoring trainees.