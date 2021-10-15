Northumberland firm’s renewable energy technology impresses MP

Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP, left, and Calibrate Energy Engineering directors Susie and Shane McDonald.

The MP for the Berwick-upon-Tweed constituency and Secretary of State for International Trade learned about Calibrate Energy Engineering’s mission to drive down carbon emissions in line with the Government’s agenda to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The culmination of years of planning and engineering, the business was pleased to be able to showcase the 6.2mW ground source heat pump, which it usually designs, installs and maintains for high energy use businesses, for its own means at its head office.

The pump is one of the largest in the country, able to heat over 700 average four-bedroom bed homes, and sits above 30km of pipework carefully hidden underground.

Speaking after cutting the ribbon to launch the new system, which has been affectionately named ‘Annie’ after Ms Trevelyan, she said: “Calibrate has turned a series of rural sheds on disused land into an impressive set-up to showcase the true benefits of going carbon-free.

“I was impressed by the expertise of the team and the sheer scale of the ground source heat pump they’ve installed to heat and chill the office and fuel briquette factory.

“We need more progressive renewables companies to drive the carbon agenda and support businesses to reach the zero-carbon goal. In the most part, these are not new technologies, but they remain in the shadow of how things have always been done.

“A lot of education is needed from companies like Calibrate to help the country to understand the benefits more – be it financial, or environmental – and make the switch to fossil-free.”

The firm’s strategy for the site will see the second stage of the project being installed very soon.

This will generate electricity through green gas and ultimately hydrogen to be used in the on-site process and also feed back to the National Grid at specific times.

Calibrate director Susie McDonald said: “Many businesses want to switch to fossil-free, but don’t yet understand the savings they could make longer term.