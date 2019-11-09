'No place like home' strong show for Northumberland in nominations for Staycation Awards

A grey seal pup on the Farne Islands. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Images

The county features prominently in the Staycation Awards, organised by The i Newspaper and holidaycottages.co.uk.Northumberland is shortlisted for Rural Location of the Year (against Dumfries & Galloway and The Peak District and Derbyshire) and Seaside Staycation of the Year (against Cornwall and North Devon).

Billy Shiel’s Farne Island Boat Trips, which operates from Seahouses, is a finalist in the Staycation Tour/Activity of the Year.

William Shiel said: "We were excited to have been nominated for the Staycation Awards so to now find out we are finalists in the Staycation Tour/Activity of the year is pretty amazing.

“It's a real honour to attend the ceremony and a great way to celebrate 101 years of Billy Shiel's Farne Island Boat Trips.

“With Northumberland as finalists for the Rural location of the year and Seaside Staycation of the year too - it's a great celebration of our region which we're delighted to share in. Wish us luck!"

Calvert Kielder is shortlisted for the Accessible for All award.

Peter Cockerill, chief executive, said: “On behalf of the staff and guests at Calvert Kielder, I am delighted that the service we provide and the work we do to ensure people of all abilities can take part in challenging outdoor activities, has been recognised by the i news Staycation Awards.

“We are thrilled that Northumberland and the stunning Kielder Water & Forest Park, will be represented at these national awards in London and a spotlight shone on Accessibility for All.”

Coun Cath Homer, cabinet member for culture, arts, leisure and tourism at Northumberland County Council said: "It's fantastic to see Northumberland businesses represented at these awards and for the county to be nominated in its own right for Rural Location of the Year and Seaside Staycation of the Year is also very exciting.

"We already know that Northumberland is the destination of choice for visitors with more than 10 million people choosing to come to the county in 2018. Northumberland has an exciting story to share with visitors whether they are discovering us for the first time or repeat visitors looking to explore more.

"Our tourism businesses work hard to ensure that those choosing Northumberland enjoy a staycation to remember and we would like to wish the Calvert Trust and Billy Shiel's Farne Island Boat Trips the very best of luck in these awards."

In County Durham, the Rose & Crown at Romaldkirk is shortlisted for the Dog-friendly Accommodation of the Year prize.