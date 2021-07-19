New financial support to help Northumberland businesses recover from Covid-19

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, cabinet member for corporate resources at Northumberland County Council.

A £1million Northumberland Covid Recovery Grant fund will support businesses with their plans for projects to help them to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

Grants which are awarded will cover 40 per cent of eligible project costs, with a minimum grant of £6,000 and a maximum of £20,000 – meaning that projects of values between £15,000 and £50,000 can be supported.

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, cabinet member for corporate resources at Northumberland County Council, said: “We are very pleased to launch this grant – and be able to support businesses across the county as they put in place recovery plans.

“The council has already issued a huge £104.5million in grant support to ensure as many businesses as possible survived the disruption caused by the pandemic, but we know that businesses are looking toward recovery and this fund represents the next phase of our support to the local economy and the health of our businesses.

“We have designed this grant so that we can provide a financial support to those businesses which have developed projects and plans that will make a big difference to their recovery journey.

“We have also put in place support for businesses through Advance Northumberland and Visit Northumberland, and I urge people to get in touch if they want to discuss their proposals.

“We look forward to seeing plans coming forward for consideration.”

To be eligible for the Northumberland Covid Recovery Grant businesses must have a significant operational base in Northumberland, employ fewer than 250 people, and have been established prior to April 1, 2021.

They must be able to demonstrate significant adverse impact from Covid-19 outline a credible and costed recovery plan and be able to fund the other 60 per cent of the project costs.

More full details are available at www.northumberland.gov.uk/businessgrants

There is a finite amount of funding available in this grant fund and grants will be considered on a first come first served basis.