Berwick Library.

Business & Intellectual Property Centre North East (BIPC) is operating a ‘BIPC Local’ at Berwick, Morpeth and Hexham libraries.

The new centres will provide local businesses and anyone looking to set-up a new business with free access to on-site business databases and the latest market research information.

Customers will also have access to BIPC North-East’s regional advice and support services and can find out more about other business support available in Northumberland.

Morpeth Library.

BIPC North East was originally established in 2011 as BIPC Newcastle.

Building upon the success of the last 10 years and as part of the British Library’s national network expansion, BIPC Newcastle has recently rebranded as BIPC North East and is now extending out to six new locations.

Each BIPC Local has its own dedicated suite for business support including private meeting spaces for local business organisations to use.

The centres are equipped with a core set of resources, such as up to date market research and business information enabling rural businesses to tap into new market sectors and access for free the latest market research and trends, company data, and funding opportunities from a variety of online databases, including COBRA, Kompass and GRANTfinder.

The BIPC North East team will also be on hand to offer local businesses initial information and guidance on Intellectual Property (IP) matters, as well as provide a sound understanding of the different types of IP protection available.

The services will be brought to life by a tailored and highly individual programme of events, workshops, and one-to-ones, delivered in collaboration by local partners.

Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet Member responsible for Libraries at Northumberland County Council, said: "We are delighted to welcome the new BIPC North East centres across Hexham, Morpeth and Berwick libraries.

“These new centres form part of a national network, delivered in libraries across the country, providing business advice and support to local entrepreneurs to start and grow their business.

“As we continue our recovery from the coronavirus pandemic we are doing all we can to encourage new businesses and help existing ones to grow and these centres will play a key role for those seeking support and access with employment and skills.”