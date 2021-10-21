Four timber built pods providing year-round tourist accommodation are planned at Tiptoe Farm, near Duddo.

The application has been submitted by glamping specialists Crown and Canopy on behalf of Rosie Carroll of Till Fishing Holidays.

The two-person pods would be sited on the edge of woodland with elevated views of the nearby River Till.

Latest planning applications.

“Tiptoe Farm has been owned by the family for 90 years,” explains a report with the application. “Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic the family had a successful potato business (Carroll’s Heritage Potatoes) that utilised some of the arable land and some agricultural farm buildings.

"However as this is no longer operating due to Covid there is a need to develop alternative funding streams alongside Tiptoe Farm and the existing tourism-based business - Till Fishing Holidays.

"Till Fishing offers a holiday cottage for accommodation along with the fishing on the River Till. Due to the success of this current tourism venture, the family wish to expand in order to provide important additional revenue.”

They hope their plans will ‘meet the new and emerging tourism demand for this glamping style of accommodation’.

"The owners are enthusiastic about this development offering an ideal solution to deriving an income from an area of land that is otherwise difficult to farm, but that also provides a way to protect and preserve the valuable habitats and species on site,” adds the report.

"In addition, this form of outdoor tourist accommodation celebrates sustainable approaches and will greatly contribute to the local tourism offer.”