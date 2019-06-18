Fashion retailer Wilkies to open new store in Berwick
An expanding fashion retailer has chosen Berwick as its first store outside of Scotland.
Scottish-owned independent fashion retailier Wilkies will open in Berwick next week – the 15th store in its portfolio.
The currently empty unit at 57 Marygate, formerly Clarks, is undergoing refurbishment work ready for opening on Friday, June 28, at 10am.
The business says it will bring a selection of quality ladies fashion, footwear and accessories, creating around eight new jobs in the process.
Established in 1898, Wilkies’ other 14 stores can be found in Edinburgh, North Berwick, Falkirk, Kirkcaldy, Peebles, Galashiels, Helensburgh, Largs, Dundee, Castle Douglas, Perth, Ballater, Hamilton and Banchory.
Karen Forret, owner and managing director at Wilkies, said: “Berwick feels like home for us already, only three miles from the Scottish border and, in fact, closer to our head office than some of our Scottish stores.
“We will endeavour to become part of the trading community in Berwick, and although there is already a great selection of independent fashion and footwear on offer, we will hope to compliment that to help further satisfy the Berwick ladies and visitors to the town.
“I am a great believer of shopping local. Its amazing what’s on offer in the smaller high street. The choice and service offers something the bigger shopping centres just can’t and don’t offer.
“Retailers are one of the biggest employers in the UK and in the towns we trade. Let’s keep it that way – shop local.”
She added: “It’s such a pleasure to now be part of such a vibrant town.
“We look forward to seeing customers again and again and strive to exceed their expectations.
“We hope that by taking the former Clarks site that we can help to regenerate the bank of three empty units that sit in the centre of Marygate.
“We are fortunate that the landlords have been able to work with us and support us to enable us to open our new store in this location.”
The news comes as the joint Dorothy Perkins and Burton store prepares to close in the town on July 6.