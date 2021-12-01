Whisky fans get chance to become founding member of new Northumberland distillery

Sharon Howey.

With just under a year until the opening of the £10.5m distillery and visitor centre in Wooler, a founding members scheme is being launched.

Recently-appointed business development manager, Sharon Howey, is leading an initiative likely to prove popular with local residents and those with Northumbrian roots.

Sharon, who has previously held roles with Newcastle United Football Club and Newcastle Falcons Rugby Club, has undertaken vast amounts of research to ensure that its founding members’ programme, The Corenkyn, is very special and offers people something which is truly unique.

“It’s been a long wait, not least because of almost 18 months affected by lockdown, but I am really excited to now make this opportunity public,” said Sharon.

"We’ve received a lot of interest from people from across the UK and beyond, looking to get involved and this is an opportunity for them to do just that.”

“This exclusive membership initiative comes after a number of requests from people wanting to ‘buy-in’ to the venture and become part of the Ad Gefrin journey before we open our doors in Wooler in autumn 2022.”

Corenkyn members will benefit from lifetime access to the exhibition and distillery tours and recognition within the new building in perpetuity.

There will also be a bottle of Ad Gefrin spirit every year for eight years; first an exclusive Corenkyn Blend Collection, released with a different cask finish for the first five years, followed by a bottle of the Ad Gefrin Single Malt for the remainder.

For ex-pay Mark Murray, born and brought up in Wooler but now living in Australia, Corenkyn provides the ability to directly invest in a transformative new business venture on home turf.

He said: “As a whisky collector (and consumer!), I am very excited to hear about the launch of Ad Gefrin’s new membership programme.”

Ad Gefrin co-founder Eileen Ferguson added: “Community spirit is behind everything we are looking to achieve with Ad Gefrin. We are excited that Sharon has created this wonderful opportunity for people from all over the world to get involved with the project. It is particularly special if, like Mark, they have ties to the Glendale area.”

