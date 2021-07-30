Talented arts and crafts people challenged to design products for sale at new Northumberland visitor centre

Construction of the new visitor centre and whisky distillery in Wooler.

They are being invited to take part in The Rural Design Centre Innovation Project (RDCIP).

The aim of the challenge is to design, create and produce bespoke new gift products with the ultimate chance to sell them at Ad Gefrin.

Products should be unique, environmentally sustainable, commercially viable and of course, rooted in Northumbrian culture. They could be inspired by (but not restricted to): textiles, glass, leather, jewellery, ceramics and wood.

Eileen Ferguson, partner in Ad Gefrin with her husband, Alan, said: "At Ad Gefrin, we are focused on becoming a place where local heritage, culture, food, arts and crafts will be re-imagined, celebrated and promoted in a contemporary future-facing marketplace.

"In bringing together exciting new creations from within our community in this new challenge, we hope to continue inspiring and supporting local businesses, and forge even stronger bonds with our local area.”

At the end of the challenge there will be the opportunity to pitch for a commission to be stocked and sold by Ad Gefrin.

Nick Devitt from RDCIP said: “This new design challenge is such an exciting opportunity for local businesses to showcase their creativity and craft.

"We are all really looking forward to not only seeing what innovations rural businesses come up with, but also to supporting them throughout their design process.”

If you would like to get involved and feel that you could rise to the challenge, then we want to hear from you.”

To register visit https://www.rural-innovation.co.uk/events