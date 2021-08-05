Northumberland holiday park introduces free-fall jump for thrill-seekers

The Jump at Haggerston Castle.

Holiday park operator has introduced The Jump to the Northumberland park.

First introduced in 2019 at Haven’s Craig Tara, this thrill-seeking activity will give holidaymakers the experience of free falling from two different heights onto a massive airbag.

In addition, guests at Haggerston Castle can take advantage of a new pop-up container bar.

The Park of the Future project, which is now in its third year, has seen Haven invest over £110m to introduce new innovative concepts for holidaymakers and holiday homeowners.

The new developments introduced at Haggerston Castle will see an additional £1 million investment to the park with The Jump a permanent activity feature.

“As part of our extensive Park of the Future program we have been trialling both large scale concepts such as the Marina Bar and Stages and Adventure Villages but also some small scale projects such as utilising pop up bars,” said Gerard Tempest, chief marketing officer for Haven. “As we look to a busy summer, we have introduced more to our outside areas for guests to enjoy on holiday.”

Haggerston Castle was one of the first parks to benefit from Haven’s Park of the Future concept with its biggest ever investment in 2019.

Haggerston Castle Holiday Park

This saw a renovation to its main complex with a ‘garden atrium’ beautifully landscaped to bring the outdoors, indoors, an interactive virtual reality experience, new look family amusements centre and soft play area.

The park also benefited from a new sports bar, food areas were renovated and a creative studio was refurbished.